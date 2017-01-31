Classified Ads

Andrew with his wife and children.
Award-winning 2015 Brazilian drama The Violin Teacher.
Monthly indoor Farmers’ Markets at the Creston and District Community Complex are
Who doesn’t love Lego? Kids! Teens! Adults! Everyone in your house!
Presenting the 11th annual Kootenay Coldsmoke Powder Festival on February 24 – 26.
FIRST INDOOR GARAGE SALE at The Old Church hall! (Kootenay @ Victoria, Nelson). Ready to resell your treasures or look for new to you treasures? Monday, Feb. 13, 10am-4pm. Tables available for rent, $15. Contact Helen 250-505-9752.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!