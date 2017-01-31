CELEBRATE THE CHINESE SPRING FESTIVAL: Dinner in Kaslo

January 31, 2017

CELEBRATE THE CHINESE SPRING FESTIVAL: Dinner in Kaslo Legion Lounge, Saturday, Feb. 4, 6pm, $15/ea. Advance tickets only, available in lounge, 3-7pm, Wednesday-Sunday. Sorry no minors.

