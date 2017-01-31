Andrew with his wife and children.
Award-winning 2015 Brazilian drama The Violin Teacher.
Monthly indoor Farmers’ Markets at the Creston and District Community Complex are
Who doesn’t love Lego? Kids! Teens! Adults! Everyone in your house!
Presenting the 11th annual Kootenay Coldsmoke Powder Festival on February 24 – 26.
CELEBRATE THE CHINESE SPRING FESTIVAL: Dinner in Kaslo Legion Lounge, Saturday, Feb. 4, 6pm, $15/ea. Advance tickets only, available in lounge, 3-7pm, Wednesday-Sunday. Sorry no minors.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!