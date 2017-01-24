RHYTHMDANCE: 10wk session.

RHYTHMDANCE: 10wk session. Global dance fusion for all. Fridays, 6-7pm, Front Street Dance, 612 Front St. in Nelson. Enjoy dancing while beating drums, twirling canes and waving scarves. Begins Jan. 27. Register/Info: www.rhythmdance.org

