January 24, 2017 - 5:30am

RAISE A FIST! New Art from Rielle Oswald showing at the Kootenay Lake Gallery in Kaslo, Jan. 25-Feb. 22/17. Opening Night, Wednesday Jan. 25, 7pm, 421 Front St. upstairs. KEEP CALM AND RAISE A FIST!

