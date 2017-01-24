CAFÉ LANGHAM INSPIRED IDEAS: In Beauty We Walk Series p

CAFÉ LANGHAM INSPIRED IDEAS: In Beauty We Walk Series presents BEAUTY IN THE SOIL, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2pm w/Andrew Bennett of Moon Gravity Farm, Rossland. Growing up in Indonesia, a world traveler and thinker, Andrew studied astrophysics, environ-metrics, and theoretical community ecology at UBC, McGill, and Laurentian, Quebec. He settled in Rossland 5 years ago with his family and began raising goats, lamb, chickens, vegetables. Interested in ecological restoration projects, he is a peri-urban farmer, writer, and agroecologist, very interested in the topic of serious soil-building on a global scale. $10 donation/door. Youth/FREE. www.thelangham.ca..