Valley View Golf Club, a nonprofit society, is turning 50 years old this year!
Salmo’s mayor has struck a new Economic Development Committee to make recommendati
Is it a cold or the flu? It’s a question for the ages.
Tucking into the 2016 Feast. Photo credit: Rita Moir
“The Canadian Guitar Quartet tackles all with great brilliance and an optimal mast
RAISE A FIST! New Art from Rielle Oswald showing at the Kootenay Lake Gallery in Kaslo, Jan. 25-Feb. 22/17. Opening Night, Wednesday Jan. 25, 7pm, 421 Front St. upstairs. KEEP CALM AND RAISE A FIST!
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!