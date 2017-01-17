Valley View Golf Club, a nonprofit society, is turning 50 years old this year!
Salmo’s mayor has struck a new Economic Development Committee to make recommendati
Is it a cold or the flu? It’s a question for the ages.
Tucking into the 2016 Feast. Photo credit: Rita Moir
“The Canadian Guitar Quartet tackles all with great brilliance and an optimal mast
KOOTENAY HEALTHY LIFESTYLES EXPO: Eat right • Live well • Go green. Saturday, May 6 at Trail Memorial Centre. Interested exhibitors email: events@trailchamber.bc.ca, www.kootenayhealthylifestylesexpo.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!