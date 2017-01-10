Photo credit: Lawrence Wright
Anne DeGrace (left) and Heather Goldik of the Nelson Library co-host t
CPA Anne Drysdale
On Saturday, December 17 the South Slocan Kootenay Lake Hospital Auxiliary made th
Music. Singing. Dancing. Acting. Comedy. Performance Art. Poetry. Spoken Word.
RAISE A FIST! New Art from Rielle Oswald showing at the Kootenay Lake Gallery in Kaslo, Jan. 25-Feb. 22/17. Opening Night, Wednesday Jan. 25, 7pm, 421 Front St. upstairs. KEEP CALM AND RAISE A FIST!
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!