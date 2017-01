MR. MOJO AT RUN AND RHYME JANUARY 27! Celebrate Family Literacy Day with this seasoned children's entertainer in Redfish School's gym. Run and Rhyme will be shortened (9:30-10am) and Mr. Mojo's FREE performance from 10-11am. More info: jpoetsch@cbal.org, 250-229-2167. Like us on Facebook: Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Kaslo/Balfour. Thanks to Redfish School.