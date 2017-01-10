JOHNNY P JOHNSON AND THE JPJ BAND: Ranch rock, folk, co

Return to: 

Post date: 

January 10, 2017 - 5:30am

JOHNNY P JOHNSON AND THE JPJ BAND: Ranch rock, folk, country roots! Silverton Memorial Hall, Saturday, Jan. 14. Doors open 7pm, show 7:30pm. Tickets $15/door. Entry for door prizes w/admission.

Regular