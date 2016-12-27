LOOKING FOR SOMETHING TO DO FOR NEW YEARS EVE??

December 27, 2016 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 353-7714

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING TO DO FOR NEW YEARS EVE?? Come to the Kaslo Hotel and get "the Led out". Led Zeppelin Tribute Band "Heavy Airship" will be helping us ring in the New Year!!! Tickets $10/door. Room & Dinner packages available. Call 250-353-7714 for details.

