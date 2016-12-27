KASLO ARENA closed from Thursday, Dec.

December 27, 2016 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 353-2855

KASLO ARENA closed from Thursday, Dec. 22-Tuesday, Dec. 26. REOPENING: Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30, 31. Prime ice times available for rent, call 250-353-2855.

