December 27, 2016 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 354-7196

JOIN US FOR A ROCKIN' BLUES NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE PARTY: Featuring Baker Street Blues at The Royal in Nelson. Start time is 9:30pm. Tickets $20 advance or $25 at the door. Limited number of tickets available, call Phil, 250-354-7196. Also available at The Royal or Front Street Dance in The West Arm Plaza in Nelson.

