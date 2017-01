THE FRIENDS OF THE LANGHAM FUNDRAISING TRAVEL SERIES presents KLUANE PARK, Sunday, Jan. 15, 7pm. Shelagh Smith and Rob McClure present their 11-day backpacking trip through the Duke River Valley in Kluane Park, Yukon. It is home to the St. Elias Mountains and to Mt. Logan, 2nd highest peak on the continent. A Yukon Silent Auction is planned. Donations at the door. All proceeds go to the Langham Cultural Society. www.thelangham.ca