Classified Ads

December 27, 2016 - 11:30am

DANCE PARTY OF THE YEAR...at The Royal on New Years Eve. Featuring the Rockin' Blues sounds of Baker Street Blues. Tickets-$20, available at The Royal or call Phil, 250-354-7196. Showtime 8:30pm with opening dinner set by Anna Katarina and Lucas Burrows. Full menu available. Band starts at 9:30pm. Party favors and free pizza at midnight. “Blues that grabs hold of you and doesn't let go.”

