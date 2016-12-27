The Pennywise office will be closed Saturday, Dec. 17-2016-Tuesday, Jan 3, 2017.
Season's Greetings!
Pennywise will be closed for holidays from Dec. 17 until January 3, 2017. Our first issue of 2017 will be published on January 10.
CLASSIFIED ADS can be submitted online 24/7 at www.pennywiseads.com
Be sure to choose the LIVELOAD option as we will be loading these ads on our website the following dates: Dec. 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 27.
Thank you for choosing Pennywise for your advertising...we look forward to serving all your advertising needs in the New Year!
Classified Ads
DANCE PARTY OF THE YEAR...at The Royal on New Years Eve. Featuring the Rockin' Blues sounds of Baker Street Blues. Tickets-$20, available at The Royal or call Phil, 250-354-7196. Showtime 8:30pm with opening dinner set by Anna Katarina and Lucas Burrows. Full menu available. Band starts at 9:30pm. Party favors and free pizza at midnight. “Blues that grabs hold of you and doesn't let go.”