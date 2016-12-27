ARTISTS!

December 27, 2016 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 353-2409

ARTISTS! SHOW YOUR WORK AT THE North Kootenay Lake Arts and Heritage Council's annual 'Salon of the Arts', opening, Friday, Jan. 6. One piece per local artist. Drop off at the Langham, 10am-noon Wednesday, Jan. 4. 250-353-2409.

