December 27, 2016

250-353-7600
nklarts@kaslo.org

ART IN ABUNDANCE. North Kootenay Lake Arts & Heritage Council's Salon of the Arts, January 6-29 in the Langham Galleries. Featuring the paintings, photography, & 3D art by North Kootenay Lake artists. Performance Night & Auction, Friday, Jan. 20. 250-353-7600, nklarts@kaslo.org

