9TH ANNUAL WINTER SOLSTICE SOCIAL: Wednesday, Dec.

Return to: 

Post date: 

December 27, 2016 - 5:30am

9TH ANNUAL WINTER SOLSTICE SOCIAL: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 4-6pm at the Kaslo Unity Bridge, rain or snow! Lots of parking in the Village maintenance yard. Free hot chocolate and fire pits to keep you warm. Come socialize with your friends and neighbours to celebrate this holiday season and the return of longer days. Kaslo Trailblazers Society.

Regular