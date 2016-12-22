Classified Ads

December 22, 2016 - 11:05am

RAISE A FIST! New Art from Rielle Oswald showing at the Kootenay Lake Gallery in Kaslo, Jan. 25-Feb. 22/17. Opening Night, Wednesday Jan. 25, 7pm, 421 Front St. upstairs. KEEP CALM AND RAISE A FIST!

