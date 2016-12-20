OPEN HOUSE - JAMES &amp; POLLY MARKIN are celebrating 60 ye

December 20, 2016 - 5:30am

OPEN HOUSE - JAMES & POLLY MARKIN are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Friends and family please help celebrate at Tarrys Community Hall, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, 2pm-5pm. No gifts please, best wishes only.

