December 20, 2016 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 551-6509
fibrefeelia@gmail.com

FIBREFEELIA FEST: New Denver, June 24-25, 2017, seeking fibre arts vendors. Contact: fibrefeelia@gmail.com or 250-551-6509.

