December 2, 2019

BRILLIANT CULTURAL CENTER CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Dec. 7, 10am-3pm. Lapsha, borscht and bread sales. Over 30 vendors, live Christmas concert, photo booth. 1876 Brilliant Rd, Castlegar.

