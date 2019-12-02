ARGENTA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR ARGENTA COMMUNITY HALL: Su

Return to: 

Post date: 

December 2, 2019 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 366-0075
chelseyleyshon@gmail.com

ARGENTA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR ARGENTA COMMUNITY HALL: Sunday, Dec. 8, 11am-5pm. Artisanal crafts, delicious local food, warm drinks, music, and our annual epic clothing swap (bring clothes!). Free admission, vendors welcome, $5/table. Chelsey/Marco, 250-366-0075, chelseyleyshon@gmail.com.

Regular