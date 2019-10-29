FRUITVALE CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR at Fruitvale Hall, Frida

October 29, 2019 - 5:30am

FRUITVALE CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR at Fruitvale Hall, Friday, Nov. 8, 10am-7pm, Saturday, Nov. 9, 10am-4pm. Local Kootenay crafters. $2 admission includes muffin & beverage. Fundraiser for Friends of Beaver Valley Library.

