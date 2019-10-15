On September 24 the City of Castlegar accepted the UBCM Community Excellence Awar
Kootenay climbing festival, 2018.
The national series rally, hosted in Merritt, BC just happened to be scheduled on
Northern Leopard Frog. Photo: MA Beaucher.
Selkirk College Sustainability Committee and the student-led Environm
BALFOUR HALL´S CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9am-3pm. Door prizes! Free admission! Accepting food hamper donations for Aimee Beaulieu Transition House. Info, 250-229-5265.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!