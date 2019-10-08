CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Saturday, Dec.

October 8, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 353-2616

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Saturday, Dec. 7, Kaslo Legion Hall, 10am-4pm. Call 250-353-2616 to book your table. $20/table (limit of 2 each).

