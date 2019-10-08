15TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Ca

Last October marked 50 years of service for the Hugh L.
Lori Mitchel Patrick Marsolek present a weekend workshop.
In August 2017 Kaslo Sourdough announced a research partnership with the Universi
The 7th Annual Kootenay Lake Summit at Taghum Hall on November 8 is looking for
On the heels of this year’s return to school, children across the country have st
15TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Castlegar Community Complex, Friday, Nov. 8, 10am-8pm and Saturday, Nov. 9, 10am-5pm. Now accepting applicants. For information email ggverigin@shaw.ca
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!