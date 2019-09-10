15TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Ca

September 10, 2019
ggverigin@shaw.ca

15TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Castlegar Community Complex, Friday, Nov. 8, 10am-8pm and Saturday, Nov. 9, 10am-5pm. Now accepting applicants. For information email ggverigin@shaw.ca

