POP-UP POTS & PAINTINGS: Sarah Lawless, Harvey Armstrong

December 11, 2018 - 5:30am

POP-UP POTS & PAINTINGS: Sarah Lawless, Harvey Armstrong, and Kate O'Keefe. Pop-up Christmas Show & Sale, Dec. 15 & 16, 10am-2pm, 444 C Ave, lower Kaslo.

