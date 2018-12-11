An Argentine Tango Beginner Boot Camp is being offered in conjunction with a full
Awarded MOST FRINGIEST SHOW at the London Fringe Festival, Alastair Knowles (James
Start the New Year bright-eyed and clearheaded with a refreshing dip in Kootenay L
Zebra & Quagga Mussels
Christmas at the Gallery is in full swing at the Kootenay Gallery of Art.
POP-UP POTS & PAINTINGS: Sarah Lawless, Harvey Armstrong, and Kate O'Keefe. Pop-up Christmas Show & Sale, Dec. 15 & 16, 10am-2pm, 444 C Ave, lower Kaslo.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!