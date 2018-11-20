HARROP CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Sunday, Dec. 16.

November 20, 2018 - 5:30am

HARROP CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Sunday, Dec. 16. 10am-3pm, Harrop Hall. Over 15 Vendors. Light lunch and baking. This year's charity will be the SPCA. See you there!

