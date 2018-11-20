CASTLEGAR UNITED CHURCH LADIES' BAKE SALE: Saturday, De

November 20, 2018

CASTLEGAR UNITED CHURCH LADIES' BAKE SALE: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9:30am-12noon. Mix & Match your own selection! Bringing your own container is welcomed or paper bags provided.

