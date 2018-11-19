Classified Ads

It has never been easier to start at Selkirk College with an event called Admissio
The History of Country Music returns to the Langham Theatre with part 3 on Novembe
The sound of whirring tablesaws and smell of fresh cut wood has taken centre stage
In an effort to balance the crazy getting and spending of the holiday season, phil
Trail & District Public Library presents: Steam Lab 1.0, Tuesdays from 3 - 4:1
MOUNTAIN SKY SOAP SECONDS SALE: Great gifts for everyone, Dec. 8, 9am-3pm, 2276 Hwy #6, Crescent Valley.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!