November 13, 2018

+1 (250) 366-0075
chelseyleyshon@gmail.com

ARGENTA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10am-5pm. Artisanal crafts, local food/baking, mulled cider, and more. Vendors welcome. Contact Marco & Chelsey 250-366-0075, chelseyleyshon@gmail.com

