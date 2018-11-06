Trail & District Public Library presents: MOTHER GOOSE Tuesdays 10 - 11 am.
Vibrant tones and song will fill St.
This November, the Movember Foundation returns with its annual month-long fundrais
Getting tested for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) just got easier for resident
Join us for single rhythm jive and country two step dance lessons at Fauquier Comm
ARGENTA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10am-5pm. Artisanal crafts, local food/baking, mulled cider, and more. Vendors welcome. Contact Marco & Chelsey 250-366-0075, chelseyleyshon@gmail.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!