Join us Sunday, November 18 at St.
Trail & District Public Library presents: Imagination Station!
This fall the Rossland Museum will be running a short four session run of Discover
The Rossland Council for Arts & Culture is excited to present Andrew Collins T
Wow! 2018 has been a very busy year for our Legion Ladies Auxiliary!
FRUITVALE CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Friday, Nov. 9, 10am-7pm, Saturday, Nov. 10, 10am-4pm, Fruitvale Memorial Hall. Admission $2 includes refreshments. Talented Kootenay Crafters. Friends of Beaver Valley Library fundraiser.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!