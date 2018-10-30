FRUITVALE CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Friday, Nov.

Return to: 

Post date: 

October 30, 2018 - 5:30am

FRUITVALE CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Friday, Nov. 9, 10am-7pm, Saturday, Nov. 10, 10am-4pm, Fruitvale Memorial Hall. Admission $2 includes refreshments. Talented Kootenay Crafters. Friends of Beaver Valley Library fundraiser.

Regular