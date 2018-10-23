18TH ANNUAL BAKER STREET CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Best We

Return to: 

Post date: 

October 23, 2018 - 5:30am

18TH ANNUAL BAKER STREET CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Best Western, Nelson, Nov. 16, 10am-7pm; 17, 10am-5pm & 18, 10am-3pm. Admission $2. Featuring over 40 local vendors.

Regular