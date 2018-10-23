14TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Ca

October 23, 2018

+1 (250) 304-5298
ggverigin@shaw.ca

14TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Castlegar Community Complex, Nov. 2 & 3. Now accepting applicants. For information email ggverigin@shaw.ca or 250-304-5298, cell.

