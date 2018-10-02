CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET AT ROBSON HALL: Friday, Dec.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET AT ROBSON HALL: Friday, Dec. 7, 3-8pm & Saturday, Dec. 8, 10am-4pm. Come out and shop unique handcrafted gifts. Admission $1. For vendor info call Elke, 250-365-7022.

