14TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Ca

JG Toews (left) RM Greenaway (right).
September is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Alzheimer Society of BC is inviting K
Please join Slocan Valley Seniors Housing Society as they celebrate the grand open
England’s own ‘Wishbone Ash’ come to The Bailey Theatre with their blues/rock spec
Photo: Chaz Greenaway
14TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Castlegar Community Complex, Nov. 2 & 3. Now accepting applicants. For information email ggverigin@shaw.ca or 250-304-5298, cell.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!