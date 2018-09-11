14TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Ca

Celebrate Kaslo’s 125th birthday as Lucas Myers presents a tongue-in-cheek multi-m
Save this date!
On Monday, September 24, the MS Society of Canada will host ‘A Taste of Nelson’ pr
Slated for Saturday and Sunday, September 22 and 23, RED Mountain Resort is revved
Photo: Louis Bockner
14TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Castlegar Community Complex, Nov. 2 & 3. Now accepting applicants. For information email ggverigin@shaw.ca or 250-304-5298, cell.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!