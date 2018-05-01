4TH ANNUAL SPRING KOOTENAY ARTISAN FAIR: Saturday, May

Return to: 

Post date: 

May 1, 2018 - 5:30am

4TH ANNUAL SPRING KOOTENAY ARTISAN FAIR: Saturday, May 5 at the Prestige in Nelson from 10am-6pm. Join 50+ High End Vendors for this one day only event. Find us on Facebook and Instagram.

Regular