CHRISTMAS CRAFT/VENDOR FAIR at the Sandman in Castlegar

December 5, 2017 - 5:30am

CHRISTMAS CRAFT/VENDOR FAIR at the Sandman in Castlegar: Saturday/Sunday, Dec.9/10, 9am-4pm. Door admission is $2. Fundraiser for heart rescue and the SPCA.

