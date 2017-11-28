FIRST ANNUAL 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS CRAFT &amp; ANTIQUE FAIRE

November 28, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 551-6645

FIRST ANNUAL 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS CRAFT & ANTIQUE FAIRE: Best Western, Nelson, Saturday, Dec. 2, 10am-5pm. Entry, $2, under 16 free, door prizes, Vendors call 250-551-6645.

