ARGENTA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10am-5pm. Come enjoy local homemade food, drink, and baking; artisanal one-of-a-kind crafts, music and clothing swap. Contact Chelsey and Marco, 250-366-0075.

