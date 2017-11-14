The Langham’s Guest Artist Series is proud to present multi-award winning singer s
The West Kootenay Kennel Club is once again hosting pet photos with Santa and dona
In Canada we are seeing an earlier flu season with a greater number of cases being
The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture is proud to once again present the annua
The Selkirk Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild, an icon in the West Kootenay cultural co
CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY CRAFT FAIRE: Sunday, Nov. 19, 10am-3pm at the Legion Hall, 502 Harold St, Slocan. Santa will visit between 11am & 12noon. We look forward to seeing you!
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!