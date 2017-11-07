CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY CRAFT FAIRE: Sunday, Nov.

November 7, 2017 - 5:30am

CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY CRAFT FAIRE: Sunday, Nov. 19, 10am-3pm at the Legion Hall, 502 Harold St, Slocan. Santa will visit between 11am & 12noon. We look forward to seeing you!

