Saturday, Nov.

Return to: 

Post date: 

November 7, 2017 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 229-5265

BALFOUR HALL'S CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Saturday, Nov. 25, 9am-3pm. Door prizes! Free admission! Accepting food hamper donations for Aimee Beaulieu Transition House. Info, 250-229-5265.

