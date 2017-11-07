Students in the Recreation, Fish & Wildlife Program helped bring t
Join us for a talk and discussion on the ethics of water management in the upper C
The Village of Salmo is pleased to welcome seventeen Selkirk College Integrated En
We are pleased to report the last bridge on the Historic Wagon Road has been compl
Penner & Wood have been moving Canadian and European audiences for a decade wi
BALFOUR HALL'S CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Saturday, Nov. 25, 9am-3pm. Door prizes! Free admission! Accepting food hamper donations for Aimee Beaulieu Transition House. Info, 250-229-5265.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!