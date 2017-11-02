Classified Ads

November 2, 2017

FIRST ANNUAL TRAIL POTTERY CLUB CHRISTMAS SALE: Friday, Nov. 24, 3-7pm and Saturday, Nov. 25 10am-2pm. Tons of Beautiful Locally Crafted Pottery, 1501 Cedar Ave, Downtown Trail. Lower level, in the VISAC Gallery.

