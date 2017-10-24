FRUITVALE CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Friday, Nov.

October 24, 2017

FRUITVALE CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Friday, Nov. 10, 10am-8pm; Saturday, Nov. 11, 12-5pm at Fruitvale Memorial Hall on Main Street. Talented Kootenay crafters. $2 admission includes refreshments. Fundraiser for Friends of Beaver Valley Library.

